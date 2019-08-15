Swimming advisories lifted: Greater Sudbury, Manitoulin Island

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has removed the swimming advisory signs at the following beaches:

Amphitheatre Beach – Bell Park, Greater Sudbury

Providence Bay Beach, Manitoulin Island

The most recent water samples taken at the beaches by Public Health Sudbury & Districts are within acceptable bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches. As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use at these beaches.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts takes routine water samples during the summer from 35 local beaches. For information about beach water quality, visit www.phsd.ca.