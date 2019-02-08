Suspected firearm in M’Chigeeng shooting seized by UCCM Police

M’CHIGEENG — On February 5, members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service acting on a search warrant attended a residence on M’Chigeeng First Nation and seized a firearm that is suspected to be the same one that was used in the shooting incident on February 2, 2019.

UCCM Police are confident that this was the only firearm used in this incident and do not believe that there are more out there relating to this incident.

All six subjects that are in custody have had court appearances and one female youth was released from custody on a recognizance with conditions. The other five subjects are to have more court appearances in the next few days.

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service would also like to thank the public for the information that has helped lead to the recovery of the weapon and the information that lead to original the arrests.

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service the public that this investigation is still ongoing and encourage anyone with any information involving this incident to call the UCCM Anishnaabe Police 1-888-377-7135 or the Ontario Provincial Police 1-888-310-1122 or Crime stoppers at 1800-222-8477(TIPS)