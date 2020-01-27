SUSAN MARINA

(ESHKAKOGAN) MEJAKI

Bii Daan Quat Doh Kwe

Turtle Clan

September 15, 1952 – January 22, 2020

Susan Marina (Eshkakogan) Mejaki, daughter of the late

Alfred and Sara (Trudeau) Eshkakogan Osawanimiki (both predeceased). Loving wife of Urban. Mother to Merlin Eshkakogan, Khrista Debassige (Elvis), Walter (Dawn), Lori and Lanell (Jonas). Nana of Avery, Sheldon, Joseph (Anna), Jackilene (Cheyenne), Ethan, Aiden, Rivata, Daniel, Jonas, Landon, Megan, Nikita, Austin, Jaydon and Mia. Chi Mama of Alivia, Noah, Trinity (predeceased), Adrian, Lillith, Trent, Serenity, Cheyanne, Micah, Logan and Paris. Dear sister of Dominic (Gladys) (both predeceased), Hubert (Victoria) (both predeceased), Alex (predeceased), Marcella Jones (Norm predeceased), Frank (predeceased) (Liz), Loretta McGregor (Dolphis predeceased), Margaret Toulouse (Howard predeceased), Patrick (Elaine) and Valentine (predeceased) (Catherine). Dear sister-in-law of Dorothy Eshkawkogan, Brenda Wabie (Fern) (both predeceased), Theodore (predeceased) (Doreen), Baby Neil (predeceased), Ray Bon, Wilfred (Marie), Bruce, George and Craig (Fay). Special sister-in-law of Dorothy Toulouse-Eshkakogan. Special mom of Rhonda Bondy, Rosetta Toulouse, Sonia Trudeau and Peter Shawana. Special grandma of Josie, Melissa, Jamielynn, Katie, Colin, Jarvis, Pat, Hailey, Cameron and Carson. Special great-grandmother of Alice, Drew, Kaiden, Michael and Jayden. Godmother of Terri Anne Francis, Dale Eshkakogan, Jason Pangowish and Chris Mejaki. Special Friend of Saint Kateri. Family and friends gatherd at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah

for visitation, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1 pm. Funeral Mass was Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 am at Holy Cross Church. Cremation to followed. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca