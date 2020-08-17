SUSAN IRENE WARD (HARRISON)

December 24, 1950 – August 14, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that the family announce the passing of Susan on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Mindemoya Hospital, Manitoulin Island after brief complications with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Ross.

Dear mother of Justin (Keanna) Ward.

Proud grandmother to be of Weston Harrison Ward. Loving daughter of David (predeceased) and Glenora Harrison. Dear sister of Dorothy (Robert predeceased) Lewis and David (Sherry) Harrison. Dear daughter-in-law of Rex and Rhea Ward (both predeceased). Dear sister-in-law of Elaine Lepage. Cherished aunt and great- aunt to many nieces and nephews. Always remembered by her loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Special cousin to Dave Siberry. Susan grew up in Tehkummah with Ross then moved to Schreiber and Sudbury. They reunited on Manitoulin Island when they both became teachers in Wikwemikong where they both taught until their retirement. After their retirement from their teaching careers, she would assist with the family general store. She was extremely proud of her son and supported his dream of moving to Nashville and following his heart to become a musician. Her favourite times were spent in Nashville visiting with Justin, Keanna, their dog Hudson and cat Sissy or travelling to see one of his many concerts. They also enjoyed many road trips in search of antique cars, where she would assist with the restorations. She was never apart from her beloved husband and best friend. Throughout her life she was always thinking of her family and loved to bring a smile to their faces. Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Island Funeral Home, Little Current. Service and burial to take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 1 pm located at Hilly Grove Cemetery, by invitation only. In memory of Susan, donations to the Tehkummah United Church or Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated.