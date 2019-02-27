Supporting a good cause is the icing on the (cup)cake

MINDEMOYA—Island Animal Hospital in Mindemoya is hosting a cupcake fundraiser this Saturday, March 2 to raise funds for its Stray Animal Fund.

“Initially, the cupcake day at Island Animal Hospital was tied in with the Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (SPCA)’s cupcake day—PetSave Manitoulin and Fixing Our Felines donated $50 apiece to that event—but instead of sending funds off-Island, it goes directly to Island animals,” says fundraiser organizer Dr. Janice Mitchell, who works at Island Animal Hospital and Little Current Veterinary Service.

“We have to give a shoutout to PetSave, they’ve been promoting this event on their Facebook page. The response has always been good and we try to do it when people are getting sick of snow, so late February or early March on a Saturday so kids can come out. We just want it to be fun and positive,” says Dr. Mitchell.

- Advertisement -

This event features “designer cupcakes” that are baked and decorated by the staff of Island Animal Hospital.

“Janice is an expert baker and the cupcakes for sale are fabulous,” says Deb Colville of PetSave Manitoulin.

Saturday’s event runs from 10 am to 1 pm and, in addition to the artistic handmade cupcakes for sale, will offer free coffee and pet-oriented door prizes.

“Even if you can’t eat sweets, cash donations to this worthy cause would be greatly appreciated,” says Ms. Colville.

The money raised through the event is directed towards providing support to animals who arrive at the hospital without an owner, which are often stray dogs living on reserves.

“It helps foot the cost so that we do not make hasty decisions and can actually work them up or treat them within a reasonable manner,” says Dr. Mitchell. “The College of Veterinarians of Ontario (CVO) states that all animals coming through the door need to be examined and to eliminate any pain, either through treatment, referral or euthanasia. We often choose the first option (again, within reason).”

The stray dogs that come to the hospital have often been hit by cars and can require anything from IV fluids, x-rays, supportive care to minimize shock and pain including the use of medications, work to stop bleeding or rehydrate the animals. The costs per animal can be thousands of dollars.

Dr. Mitchell says the funds go towards a worthy cause and the initiative enables her to have some fun at the same time.

Sadly, this little one won’t get to eat any of these cupcakes; they’re fit for human consumption only. But while you’re at Island Animal Hospital getting your cupcakes, you can pick up some pet-friendly treats too.

“I don’t have any training; I just love butter, I love sugar and I love honey. And I like to make people happy with baked sweets,” she says. This Friday evening, eight people will be meeting up near the clinic to whip up an estimated 200 or more cupcakes and have a decorating party.

“We’re also trying to get one of our doctors to dress up in a dog outfit with a sandwich board to promote the event—Ted, you’ve got to do it,” says Dr. Mitchell with a laugh.

One important note is that these cupcakes are designed for human consumption, much to the chagrin of the bulldog in the above photo. Dr. Mitchell says the group is considering making pet-friendly treats in the future, such as the recipe for peanut butter and honey dog biscuits featured on Page 16 of the February 13 edition of The Expositor.

This tends to be a popular event, so Ms. Colville encourages interested people to pre-order and pay for their cupcakes in advance. Pre-orders can be arranged by calling Island Animal Hospital at 705-377-7200.