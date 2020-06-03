SUDBURY: Anti-Brutality Demonstration and March – Memorial Park – Possible Traffic Disruptions in Downtown Core

Around noon today, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, an Anti-Brutality Demonstration will be held in Memorial Park downtown promoting equity and inclusiveness and condemning racism and police brutality.

Communities everywhere are calling for justice. We are here to listen and to be part of the solution. We acknowledge and take responsibility for the role Police have played in systemic racism. Above listening, we are committed to taking action and working with our diverse communities to ensure that all peoples are treated with respect and dignity.

Officers will be present to ensure the safety of participants. We understand and appreciate the power of language and we are working with organizers to provide a safe platform for your voices to be heard.

At the conclusion of the demonstration, participants will march from Memorial Park to the Bridge of Nations to the Court House. Motorists should expect delays in the downtown core between 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the area of Brady Street, Paris Street and Elm Street. Officers in cruisers and on bicycles will be ensuring the safety of those marching, as well as, the orderly flow of traffic.

We are dedicated to protecting and serving this community and we want to continue having respectful dialogues with all communities to build public trust through community engagement and transparency.

We know that there is much work to be done and we will continue to work with you and listen to you as we work together to put an end to racism and violence.