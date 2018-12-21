Stuff a cruiser event a huge success

Food and toys collected for Manitoulin food bank Christmas baskets

M’CHIGEENG—This was one of the best years the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service had in terms of food items and toy donations that it received as part of its annual Stuff a Cruiser campaign. All the donated items will be going to Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) to be included in the Manitoulin Food Bank Christmas food baskets this Christmas.

“I think this is the fourth year now we have been holding the Stuff a Cruiser program in partnership with Maamwi Naadmaadaa group,” said UCCM Anishnaabe Police Community Services Officer Murray Still. “This was one of the better years we’ve ever had in terms of the items we collected.”

UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service’s Stuff a Cruiser challenge began in mid-November and continued until late last week. The donations of non-perishable foods and new toys for families on Manitoulin were dropped off at the UCCM Police Service office, the United Chiefs and Councils of M’Nidoo M’Nising Tribal office, Kenjgewin Teg, Waubetek Business Development Corporation, Mnidoo Mnising Employment, Sheshegwaning First Nation, Kina Gbezhgomi, Noojmowin Teg, Mnaamodzowin Health, Sheguiandah First Nation, and Whitefish River (Birch Island) First Nation.

“We always have a friendly competition,” said Officer Still. “Birch Island has the bragging rights this year, having collected the most in terms of toys and food collected and donated.”

Both officers Still and Rodney Nahwegahbow, UCCM Police Services Chief of Police, told the Recorder that officers and staff internally donated about $1,200 in their own money to shop for children’s gifts to be included in the Christmas baskets.

“A big thank you to all participating drop off locations, and to all those people and businesses that donated items,” said Officer Still.

