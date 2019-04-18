Study begins on Mindemoya Old School building

MINDEMOYA – Members of the Mindemoya Old School Revitalization Committee (MOSRC) attending a meeting last week had a chance to listen to a presentation concerning the study that is being carried out on the old school.

“At our meeting we received a presentation from a representative of the company that Tulloch Engineering has subbed out to carry out the study,” said Ted Williamson, chair of the MOSRC committee.

“Michel Lepage, of Axiom Management Consulting, has carried out several studies like this previously, mostly in Northern Ontario and presented a lot of cost figures etc. for us and was very informative,” said Mr. Williamson. “He indicated his openness to any suggestions we may have and we are going to be providing him as much support and input as we can. He is carrying out the study and pulling all the information together.”

Mr. Williamson explained, “the study will look at two things: the viability of using the Old School for a seniors centre or a senior’s/youth centre, an art centre or a multi-purpose facility, looking at the needs of the community and the Island as a whole.”

The study report is expected to be completed in three months time, said Mr. Williamson. “After that a decision will have to be made on a yes or no on going ahead with one of the proposals. We are going to meet as a group twice before the final report is delivered and Tulloch will be looking at the engineering part. Since the project and money provided for the project belongs to the municipality, they will be running the meetings.”