Students encouraged to REGISTER NOW for the new school year

Don’t delay. Register today. That’s the message from Rainbow District School Board as it looks ahead to the start of a new school year in the current climate of COVID-19.

“We are preparing for a number of scenarios for when schools re-open this fall,” said Director of Education Norm Blaseg. “The key to a smooth transition will be to ensure that students register as soon as possible, providing the most up-to-date projection of student enrolment by school and by grade.”

To register, call your area Rainbow School or email info@rainbowschools.ca.

Kindergarten Registration

If your child is starting school for the very first time, you can begin the registration process online at rainbowschools.ca/register-now/registration/

For enrolment in Kindergarten, your child must be four years of age by the end of the calendar year.

Once you have completed the online registration, the school will contact you for your child’s identification documents including birth certificate or birth registry/baptismal certificate, proof of residency, Ontario Health Care and an immunization record.

Parents/guardians can enrol their children in the English Program or the French Immersion Program.

The English Program is exclusively in English and includes a Core French component, which begins in Grade 4. Students learn French through songs, games, drama and interactive activities for a specified period of time daily.

French Immersion immerses children in the French language, including cultural experiences, when they begin school. English language instruction is introduced in Grade 3 and gradually builds to a balance of French and English instruction by Grade 5. This ensures that students gain effective bilingual skills. This program is designed for English speaking parents/guardians so they may support their children to become bilingual.

Secondary Registration

Rainbow District School Board’s secondary schools offer exceptional opportunities in arts, athletics and academics in English (EP) and French Immersion (FI).

Rainbow secondary schools also offer Specialist High Skills Majors (SHSMs) in a variety of subject areas. Ministry of Education approved, SHSMs allow students to focus their learning on a specific economic sector while meeting the requirements of the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD). SHSMs assist students in their transition from secondary school to apprenticeship training, college, university or the workplace.

Rainbow District School Board offers Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) programs in 13 sectors: Agriculture, Arts and Culture, Business, Construction, Energy, Environment, Forestry, Health and Wellness, Hospitality and Tourism, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing, Mining and Sports. Each Specialist High Skills Major is a bundle of 8 to 10 courses in a selected field. Students learn on the job and can earn valuable industry certifications.

These programs enable students to gain sector specific skills and knowledge in engaging, career-related learning environments, and prepare in a focused way for graduation and postsecondary education, training or employment.

Chelmsford Valley District Composite School – Grades K to 8 (FI) and 9 to 12 (EP)

Principal: Danielle Williamson

3594 Highway 144, Chelmsford

Phone: 705.675.0225

Confederation Secondary School – Grades 7 to 12 (EP & FI)

Principal: Marty Punkari

1918 Main Street, Val Caron

Phone: 705.671.5948

Espanola High School – Grades 9 to 12 (EP)

Principal: Kristina Rivard Gobbo

147 Spruce Street, Espanola

Phone: 705.869.1590

Lasalle Secondary School – Grades 7 to 12 (EP & FI)

Principal: Maureen McNamara

1545 Kennedy Street, Sudbury

Phone: 705.566.2280

Lively District Secondary School – Grades 7 to 12 (EP)

Innovative Integrated Technology Program (InIt)

Principal: Leslie Mantle

265 Fifth Avenue, Lively

Phone: 705.692.3671

Lockerby Composite School – Grades 9 to 12 (EP & FI)

Science Technology Education Program (STEP)

Principal: Craig Runciman

1391 Ramsey View Court, Sudbury

Phone: 705.522.1750

Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School – Grades 7 to 12 (EP & FI)

International Baccalaureate Program (IB)

Principal: Pamela Potvin

275 Loach’s Road, Sudbury

Phone: 705.522.2320

Manitoulin Secondary School – Grades 9 to 12 (EP)

Principal: Jamie Mohamed

107 Bay Street, M’Chigeeng

Phone: 705.368.7000

Sudbury Secondary School – Grades 9 to 12 (EP & FI)

Arts Education Program

Principal: Heather Downey

154 College Street, Sudbury

Phone: 705.674.7551

Barrydowne College

Re-engagement School for students ages 18 to 21

Principal: Susan Kett

1400 Barrydowne Road, Main Office, Room 1455

Phone: 705.566.2302