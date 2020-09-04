Stroll for Liver event a huge success

KAGAWONG – A group of about 22 walkers took a stroll for liver this past Sunday in Kagawong to raise funds for the Canadian Liver Foundation.

“We raised $3,500 through the event,” stated Wayne Aelick, who along his wife Anna registered the Aelick team and organized the local Stroll for Liver, the first of its kind for Manitoulin Island. “We took part in the event to raise awareness of liver problems and to raise money for research.”

Mr. Aelick pointed out the Stroll for Liver is an annual national event. “This event came about after a girl in Ottawa died in 2002. She had visited her doctor for basically a check-up, but doctors found out that her liver was failing. As a result of her passing, her father started the Stroll for Liver event. It now takes place across Canada every year, for instance they are holding events in Ottawa and Toronto this year, virtually.”

When the group of walkers who participated in the stroll gathered outside the Park Centre in Kagawong on Sunday morning, Mr. Aelick said, “thank you to our family and friends for supporting Team Aelick in the Canadian Liver Foundation Stroll for Liver, which I believe is the first on Manitoulin.”

“The proceeds from this stroll help raise awareness and fund liver research. In addition to monetary donations it is also important to be an organ donor—please consider this important gift,” said Mr. Aelick. “I am a recipient of a whole liver transplant and know all too well how organ donors help. Thanks to God and my donor I have enjoyed family, friends, life for over three years.”

“Today we will take a five-kilometre stroll around the bay, part way down Maple Drive and return here. Please remember to maintain social distancing,” advised Mr. Aelick. “We have water available. Please help yourself. Anna and I welcome everyone to our home after the stroll for outdoor refreshments.”

“I will leave you with this message, please don’t take your organs to heaven—heaven knows we need them here. Enjoy your stroll,” added Mr. Aelick.

Mr. Aelick told the Recorder after the stroll, “we had a lot more participants than we originally thought there would be; and we are encouraging everyone to join in next year. We would like to thank the members of our team and the 50 or so sponsors we had for the stroll. We hope this event carries on in future years.”

Statistics provided by the Canadian Liver Foundation (CLF) show that liver disease is on the rise. One in four Canadians may be affected by liver disease. Liver cancer, as one example, is now one of the fastest rising and deadliest forms of cancer in Canada.

Founded in 1969 the CLF is the only national charity in Canada focused on liver health, and the main source of non-profit funding for liver health research.

Today, we are bringing liver research to life by raising funds to promote liver health, improve public awareness, fund research and provide support to individuals affected by liver disease.

There are over 100 forms of liver disease caused by variety of factors including viruses, toxins, genetics, obesity and unknown causes.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the most common liver disease in Canada, affecting over seven million Canadians.

The liver is the second most commonly transported organ, according to CLF. “Funding for liver research is crucial. Every development today will have a tremendous and exponential impact on prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cures for liver disease in the future. In order to attract new talent, help researchers get established and support new advances and breakthroughs, the CLF funds the research of both senior and new investigators, and medical students through our research grant programs and partnership projects.”