Stolen truck towing Mossey Oak boat still outstanding

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On June 9, 2020, at approximately 7:45 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen truck, trailer and boat from Little Current. Upon further investigation, police located another recovered stolen vehicle, reports of thefts from vehicles and recovered stolen non-motorized boats in the area.

Vehicle/trailer/boat remains outstanding and can be described as:

A black, 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck with an Ontario licence plate AR86975

A silver 2015 Kara LB1 boat trailer with Ontario licence plate L3503M

A Lowe Roughneck 16 foot fishing boat wrapped in Mossy Oak camouflage (Hull #LWC01892J415) with a 25hp Mercury electric tiller motor attached. (picture attached)

The boat was covered with a faded grey/pinkish boat tarp.

Individuals will often target easy to carry items so that it doesn’t impede with their movement. The public can learn more about preventing thefts on the OPP website at www.opp.ca.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.