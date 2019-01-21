STELLA ROSE OSAWAMICK-HOGAN

“NITTAA-MIINGEWZID-KWE”

February 1, 1952 – January 18, 2019

Stella Rose Osawamick-Hogan “Nitaa-Miingwewzid-Kwe”. Sunrise, February 1, 1952 to sunset, January 18, 2019. People who knew Stella Rose knew her passion about her culture and faith. She adored her children and grandchildren, valued her family, friends, and was a good BFF. Stella Rose had style, took pleasure in driving and traveling, and loved to socialize. She enjoyed bargain shopping and gifting to others. When she was relaxing at home, she liked watching The Young and the Restless. Stella Rose was a devoted and active member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites, Thunder Bay community. She was received into the order in November 2006 and made her final promises in January 2012. Stella Rose will be deeply missed by her sisters and brothers in the order. Stella Rose also was passionate to share her knowledge of her Anishnabe culture. While she worked with Indian Affairs Canada in Thunder Bay, Stella Rose fulfilled a role as office elder. One of her accomplishments was establishing a cultural room for employees, where they can practice, share and further their knowledge. As the Manitou Gamig came to life, she continued to teach, share and host cultural activities. This room serves as a testament to Stella Rose. Predeceased by husband Paul Hogan. Daughter of Ambrose Osawamick and Stella Kaboni (both predeceased). Sister of Francis (predeceased) (Theresa), Marvin (predeceased), Richard Osawamick (Lisa predeceased), Lionel Osawamick (Carla), Wayne Osawamick (Verna), Isabelle Osawamick and Bella Shigwadja. Loving mother of Glenna Neshkiwe and Buck Neshkiwe (Nicole Hare). Grandmother of Bella Hare, Lionel Neshkiwe, Joshua Lavallee, Katrina Manitowabi and Amber Manitowabi. Visitation was from 11am Saturday, January 19, 2019 at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Kaboni. Funeral Mass was 11am on Monday, January 21, 2019 at Holy Cross Mission. Burial at Kaboni Cemetery.

