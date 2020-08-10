STANLEY KAGIGE

In loving memory of Stanley Kagige, 84 years, who passed away peacefully in the care of the Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Beloved son of Michael and Isabelle Kagige (both predeceased). Brother of John Kagige and Francis Kagige (both predeceased). Will be sadly missed by nieces and nephews Irvin (Mona), Byron (Twila), Marilyn (Chuck), Linda (predeceased) (Malcolm), Elizabeth (Timothy), Brenda (Justin), Darin (Wanda), Kenneth (Sharon), Richard and many great- nieces and great-nephews, cousins, nursing home staff and many friends. Stanley loved Bingo, social events and being around people. He was a very simple, spiritual man who attended church regularly at St. Anne’s Native Parish. He lived and worked in Toronto most of his life and returned home in 2012. He lived his remaining years happily at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home. Rested at St. Ignatius Church

Buzwah, Ontario. Friends gathered after 1 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020. Funeral Mass was held in St. Ignatius Church,

Buzwah, Ontario on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 am. Interment in the Wikwemikong Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lougheed Funeral Home.