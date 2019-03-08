Special Weather Statement: Up to 20cm of snow possible this weekend

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Significant snowfall likely late Saturday night into Sunday.



Snow associated with an approaching Colorado low is expected to develop late Saturday night and persist until late Sunday. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are possible in some regions.



There is also a risk of freezing rain in some areas.



Motorists should be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions. Snowfall warnings may be issued for some areas as the event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.