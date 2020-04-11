Special Weather Statement: Strong winds expected Monday afternoon

Special weather statement in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Strong winds expected Monday afternoon and evening.



Strong southwesterly wind gusts are expected to develop Monday afternoon and continue into the evening. Wind gusts near 90 km/h are possible. Winds will ease Monday night.



These winds are the result of a low pressure system tracking over Northeastern Ontario.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.