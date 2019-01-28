Special weather statement: Significant snowfall later today into Tuesday morning

Special weather statement in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Significant snowfall later today into Tuesday morning.



Snow, at times heavy, will develop later this afternoon or early evening and persist into Tuesday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible.



Travel may become hazardous due to reduced visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow.



This snow is associated with an Alberta Clipper that will cross the area.

