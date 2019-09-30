Special Weather Statement: Significant rainfall up to 50 mm expected tonight into tomorrow morning

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Manitoulin Island

Showers at times heavy with thunderstorms producing significant rainfall amounts expected this evening into Tuesday morning.



Total amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected, with locally higher amounts in embedded thunderstorms. The heaviest rain will occur late this afternoon into this evening, and will taper to light showers or drizzle Tuesday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.