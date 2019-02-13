Special weather statement: 10 to 20 cm snow possible Thursday afternoon into Friday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

10 to 20 cm snow possible Thursday afternoon into Friday



Snow will begin Thursday afternoon and intensify Thursday evening. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are possible before snow tapers off during the day Friday. Locally higher amounts near Georgian Bay are expected. Travel may be affected.



This snow is associated with an Alberta Clipper tracking across Whitefish Bay Thursday night.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.