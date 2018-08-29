Special cans for a special cause

LITTLE CURRENT—Manitoulin Brewing Company was also in its first year of operation when Pride came to the Island. It offered a natural opportunity to collaborate, featuring a special edition can to celebrate. This year’s can is different from last year’s, featuring a layout created by Julie Rochefort-Wood.

“Last year we only ran 300 cans, and they sold out so quick. For this year we wanted to amp up the volume and we put out 1,000 cans,” said Manitoulin Brewing Company co-owner Blair Hagman.

“It’s nice to see everybody on the patio enjoying it,” he said.

Gates Gilbert and Sue Paquette were among the patrons who picked up their limited-edition cans at the brewery. They said they were enjoying the events that seemed to be “all over the Island,” and the feeling they got was that of a big family.

“Everyone is doing their part, but that’s what you would expect from the friendly Island,” said Ms. Gilbert. They both said they enjoyed this year’s design.

Mr. Hagman said this was a good way for his company to support the initiative.

“Participating this way is unique; we look forward to continue working with Pride Manitoulin,” he said.