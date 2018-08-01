Special air quality statement in effect

The Espanola and Killarney areas are under a special air quality statement from Environment Canada. High levels of air pollution are possible due to smoke in the area.

Smoke from forest fires in the Key River area near Highway 69 has drifted westward towards Manitoulin.

The Expositor reached out to the Sudbury and District Health Unit, but at press time no advisory had been issued specifically for Manitoulin.

People who suffer from heart or lung disease like asthma are particularly at risk, as are children and senior citizens. Possible effects include an increase in coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath, according to Environment Canada.

For more information on the health impacts of smoke or to look at current and forecasted air quality health index values, visit airhealth.ca.

Last updated: August 1, 2018, 10:06 am