South Baymouth man faces impaired charge

MANITOULIN–On March 30, members of the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police and UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service received a report of an older model Toyota 4-runner travelling eastbound on Hwy 540. The vehicle was reported to be operating with only two tires on one side and only rims on the other.

Members of both police services responded to the incident and after a brief pursuit, the vehicle attempted to evade police on a snowmobile trail and got stuck.

One of the occupants of the vehicle fled into the woods and the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene by a UCCM police officer.

Charged with operation while impaired, and operation while impaired over 80 mgs is Derrick Gary Leeson, age 31, of South Baymouth. The accused was released on an appearance notice for June 17 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are forthcoming.

The UCCM Police would like to remind the public that if they see a suspicious vehicle or suspected impaired drivers to please call 911 to report.