Some Island boat launches, parks to be open for long weekend

EDITOR’S NOTE: It is suspected that the province’s Thursday, May 14 announcement will see marinas open for business. The Expositor will report on this and update the list below as this information becomes available from both the province and the municipalities.

MANITOULIN—A number of Manitoulin municipalities are easing restrictions on boat launches and parks in time for the Victoria Day long weekend. A list of which ramps and parks are open (for walking purposes only) on Manitoulin follows below.

Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands

Effective Wednesday, May 13, the boat ramps at Sheguiandah, Rockville and Honora Bay are open for use. Spider Bay Marina remains closed by provincial order.

Parks in the Northeast Town are also open for walk-through purposes only. All playground equipment, exercise equipment, picnic tables and benches remain off-limits.

Tehkummah

The boat ramp at the South Baymouth marina is open for use-at-your-own-risk purposes now, but will legitimately be open for Friday. The launch at Michael’s Bay is open.

Gore Bay

Gore Bay’s sole launch is located at the marina, which remains closed by provincial order.

Assiginack

Effective Friday, May 15, Assiginack’s Bay Street ramp in Manitowaning, Black Rock, Rogers Creek and Holiday Haven Road ramps will be open.

The McLean’s Park trail and arena fairgrounds track will also be open for walking purposes only.

Billings

Billings council is set to have an emergency control group meeting at 9 am Thursday, May 14, regarding a number of topics including boat launches and public spaces. As of press time Wednesday, they remain closed. The Expositor will update the Billings situation as information becomes available.

Gordon/Barrie Island

The ramps at Julia Bay and Salmon Bay remain closed.

Central Manitoulin

Boat ramps at Sandfield, Big Lake, the east side of Lake Mindemoya, the west side of Lake Mindemoya on Monument Road and Perivale Road launch on Lake Kagawong are all open for use. Wagg’s Wood Park is open for walking while the Providence Bay boardwalk remains closed.

Providence Bay

The Providence Bay boat ramp, which is overseen by the Algoma-Manitoulin Harbour Commission, remains closed until the provincial order on marinas is lifted.

Burpee and Mills

No information is available at this time.

Dawson and Robinson

No information is available at this time.