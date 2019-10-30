Snowfall amounts up to 20cm possible Thursday into Friday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Significant snowfall possible Thursday evening through Friday morning.



A low pressure system will approach Ontario from the southwest. Significant snowfall may occur Thursday evening and will taper off by Friday afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are possible. However, there is some uncertainty in the track of this low pressure system and the amount of snowfall. This event will continue to be monitored.



Consider postponing non-essential travel.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.