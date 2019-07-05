Snowdusters reflect on successful season

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin Snowdusters Snowmobile Club has had a very successful year, and knowing that this success would not take place without the support and help of volunteers and landowners, who allow the club to have trails on their property, the Snowdusters will be recognizing them at an event.

“We had a very good year, everything went well,” said Doran McVey, a spokesperson for the Snowdusters after the club held its annual general meeting last week. “We even had people writing in saying how nice the trails have been this year. Normally we don’t hear anything that is as encouraging as this.”

Mr. McVey said one of the projects the club will be focusing on during the off-season, “is we are looking at trail widening in some areas where it is needed.”

“We are hoping to have an appreciation barbecue for the volunteers and landowners,” continued Mr. McVey. “We are hoping to have this take place this summer, probably in Mindemoya.”

The club held a very successful fish supper earlier in May, and “we are looking to hold another fish fry in Rockville the first Saturday in September,” said Mr. McVey. He said the Rockville dinner is normally held in the summer months, “but everyone is always too busy in the summer so we decided to go with a September dinner this year.”

Mr. McVey noted that the club is looking for members who would be interested in attending the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) annual general meeting taking place in September.