Snowdusters receive newer model groomer for Western Manitoulin

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Snowdusters Snowmobile Club has received a newer trail groomer to replace one of its older groomers.

“We have a completely refurbished 2009 groomer. It looks like new,” Doran McVey, a member of the Snowdusters, told the Recorder earlier this week. He explained the newer model groomer was provided through the Sudbury Trail Plan of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC).

The newer groomer replaces the Snowdusters’ groomer that has been based in Gore Bay. “This one replaces the Massey groomer we had used that was good, but was 20 years old (and had about 7,000 hours of use grooming trails),” said Mr. McVey.