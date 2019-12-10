Snow squall watch in effect for:

Manitoulin Island

Snow squalls developing after midnight continuing through Wednesday.



Southwesterly winds over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay will lead to the development of snow squalls after midnight tonight.



Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm will be possible under the most intense snow squalls by Wednesday evening. Gusty winds will accompany these snow squalls at times resulting in periods of blowing snow.



These snow squalls are expected through Wednesday, but will slowly shift southward as the wind becomes northwesterly by Wednesday evening. Additional snowfall accumulations of 15 cm are possible Wednesday night particularly for areas near and south of Parry Sound.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Road closures are possible. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.