Snow squall watch in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Periods of reduced visibility expected this evening.



Brief, but intense snowfall is expected to develop this evening. Under the snow squall, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.