Skiing, snowshoeing trails have been opened at Manitoulin Golf

GORDON – During the winter it is sometimes hard for people to find things that they can do outside that they can enjoy and that will benefit their health.

To that end, skiing and snowshoeing trails are again in place this winter at Manitoulin Golf, in Gordon/Barrie Island township this winter. Manitoulin Golf general manager Scott McDougall said, “we are making trails available for skiing and snowshoeing as part of our wellness effort locally. It provides a great opportunity at this time of the year for people to enjoy these activities at the course.”

“We are grateful for having Burt Woestenenk assisting with the grooming of the trails,” said Mr. McDougall. Mr. Woestenenk did this last winter as well.

“The trails aren’t marked, but this is something that is going to be addressed for future years,” said Mr. McDougall. He noted, “people wanting to ski or snowshoe can use the golf course parking lot and access to the trails is from the west entrance by the clubhouse.”

“There are two loops to the trail, both from the clubhouse, north and south directions,” continued Mr. McDougall. He pointed out they the trails are not track set, meaning they are suitable for cross-country skiers and snowshoers.

“There is no fee or registration required to enjoy the trails,” said Mr. McDougall, adding “I am in preliminary discussions with the Manitoulin Nordic Club to possibly become part of their club in the future. More info. will follow. At this point we are in preliminary discussions.”