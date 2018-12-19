SkateCanada Manitoulin presents Twas the Night Before Christmas

LITTLE CURRENT—This year’s SkateCanada Manitoulin figure skating presentation of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ took in two separate events, an earlier matinee that included the students from Little Current Public School, parents and friends, and a second event in the evening.

“It was really great to have the school come and join us,” said organizer Abby Drolet. “I know a lot of our skaters were very excited to see their friends there to watch them perform.”

The skaters also got an opportunity to work out any kinks in their performances before the main evening event. Although the students attending were from Little Current Public School, the skaters themselves hailed from many Island communities including Assiginack, Gore Bay and Wiikwemkoong, Whitefish River as well as Little Current.

A beautiful painted backdrop was available at the entrance to the ice surface for photos, courtesy of the artful hand of Island artist Beth Lindner and this year’s program included art by local elementary student Sadie Eadie.

This year’s Canskate Group 1 included Jayden Alston, Olivia Assiniwe, Mikayla Bondy, Kamia Bowerman, Finlay Card, Kaylan Corbiere, Sadie Eadie, Adisen Enosse, Shaianna Jacko, Joseph Jack, Parker Johnston, Ayden Loucks, Maria Loucks, Conner McCarthy, Login McCarthy, Ava Mandigo, Matilda Mishibinijima, Aubrey Monahan, Ada Nicholls, Elwood Nicholls, Hazel Nicholls, Jayda Otosquiaob, Jaydyn Pegelo, Danika Peltier, Isabella Peltier, Leo Peltier, Bentley Recollect, Priscilla Recollet-Case, Kaitlyn Saikkonen, Taisto Saikkonen, Tauno Saikkonen, Elora Shawana, Laily Shawanda, Payton Springer, Ember Springer, Isla Tonge, Dion Trudeau, Oliver Wilding and Ogeequa Williston Osawabine.





































The first duet was by Brooklynn Ferguson and Violet Sutherland and the second by Kirsten Bowerman and Morgan Dedman.

The Senior Starskate group performed ‘Christmas Party’ with Jasmine Clarke, Shaylee Taylor and Elizabeth Wood performing before Madison Burton took to the ice for a solo.

The All Star group included Kirsten Bowerman, Jasmine Clark, Brooklynn Ferguson, Alexis Lewis, Violet Sutherland, Shaylee Taylor and Elizabeth Wood.

The CanPower group performed ‘Reindeer Training’ with Alesha Beam, Xavier Coleman, Kian Corbierre, Mackenzie Green, Morgan Green, Thomas Green, Landen Harasym, Brett Mastelko, Meehsa Ritchie, Thomas Roszell, William Roszell, Alan Wilkin and Matthew Wilkin, before Jasmine Clark took to the ice for her solo.

Other solos included Elizabeth Wood and Shaylee Taylor.

The CanSkate group performed ‘Bedtime’ and the Junior CanSkate group performed ‘Angels’ with Kirsten Bowerman, Morgan Dedman, Brooklynn Ferguson and Violet Sutherland.

These year’s ice team leaders were Cindy Tarr, Devon Dedman and Lori Clark. The dedicated coaching crew included Madison Burton, Lynne Howard, Alexis Lewis and Abbie Drolet.

On-ice helpers included Tennille Shawanda, Brooklynn Ferguson, Elizabeth Wood, Kirsten Bowerman, Shaylee Taylor, Violet Sutherland, Jasmine Clark and Morgan Dedman.