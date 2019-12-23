Sixth annual Frosty Cup hockey tournament the best yet!

GORE BAY—The sixth annual Frosty Cup hockey tournament will be forever known as a tournament that produced great hockey, large crowds and tremendous generosity provided by local businesses and individuals to benefit several local individuals.

“The tournament was very successful, and there was great hockey played over the weekend,” said Scott McDougall, one of the organizers of the event.

There were a total of 16 teams participating in the weekend long tournament, eight teams in two divisions in the Sportsman division, four teams in the 40 and over men’s division and four teams in the ladies’ division.

In the ladies’ division final, Northern Storm defeated the Hannah (Tornados) team, by a close 3-2 score in the championship game. Members of the Northern Storm team included Jessica Aguonie, Jolene Debassige, Roxxanne Mandamin, Harmony Kaiser-Fox, Ashlyn Hare, Savannah Corbiere, Taz Lewis, Gabby Corbiere, Deidre Debassige, Kasandra Lauzon and Whittier Gauthier.

In the men’s 40 and over division, the Noland team defeated M’Chigeeng 7-6 in a wild game. The former went behind by three goals in the first period before coming back to first tie the game, again drop behind by a goal and tie it up, and eventually hang on for the win.

Members of the Noland team included Derick Green, Travis Orford, Bill Slaught, Kevin Rose, Brad Bailey, Ken Noland, Tom Flood, Mike Argue, Brandon Orford, Tyler McQuarrie, Jason Thibault and Dino B. This team generously donated all of its winnings back to the tournament.

The Sportsman division final saw the Noble team defeat the Pearson team by a score of 4-2. The Noble team roster included Kurtis Noble, Kyle Noble, Joel Lock, Jeff Huck, Ken McCracken, Chris King, Luke Little, Jayden Little, Stacy Rayner, Tom Lockyer and Mitch Orford.

Both teams in this division donated back their cash prizes to the tournament.

The Noland team won the men’s 40 and over division at the sixth annual Frosty Cup hockey tournament.

The Northern Storm team won the ladies’ division at the annual Frosty Cup hockey tournament, held in Gore Bay, last weekend.

The Noble team were the winners of the Sportsmen’s division, at the sixth annual Frosty Cup hockey tournament.

An example of the tremendous support and generosity that was displayed in the tournament is the fact that sponsorship financial donations for ice time during the weekend increased by over double the previous best for any of the first five tournaments.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 hosted a dance Saturday evening as part of the tournament, and Gore Bay Rotary Club members manned the bar during the entire weekend.

As well, a large bucket was displayed inside the entrance area at the Gore Bay Arena, where those attending the games had the opportunity to donate funds toward the tournament.

See next week’s Recorder for more coverage of the tournament.