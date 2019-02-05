Six People charged following M’Chigeeng shooting

(M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION, ON)– On Saturday, February 2, 2019, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police, the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, the Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation Police and the Greater Sudbury Police Service Tactical Unit responded to a shooting incident on M’Chigeeng First Nation, Ontario.

OPP and UCCM Police assisted with a hold and secure of the community until there were no concerns for public safety. OPP officers arrested four of the suspects in a stolen vehicle, on Highway 6 in Little Current, Ontario. OPP and UCCM Police arrested two additional suspects on M’Chigeeng First Nation. A 20-year-old male and 16 year-old-male were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Five youth and one adult have been charged:

A 17-year-old female from Ajax, Ontario, has been charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder Using a Firearm, contrary to section 239(1)(a.1) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Break and Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC; and

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

A 16-year-old male from North York, Ontario, has been charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder Using a Firearm, contrary to section 239(1)(a.1) of the CC;

Break and Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a)of the CC ;

Theft of a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the CC; and

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC

A 17-year-old male from Brampton, Ontario and a 17-year-old male from Shelburne, Ontario, have been charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder Using a Firearm, contrary to section 239(1)(a.1) of the CC;

Break and Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC;

Theft of a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the CC;

Assault With a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC; and

Fail to Comply with Recognizance – two counts- contrary to section 145(3) of the CC.

A 16-year-old female from Toronto, Ontario, has been charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder Using a Firearm, contrary to section 239(1)(a.1) of the CC;

Break and Enter a Dwelling House With Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC; and

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

A 19-year-old male from Toronto, Ontario, has been charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder Using a Firearm, contrary to section 239(1)(a.1) of the CC;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC;

Theft of a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the CC; and

Assault With a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC.

All of the accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario, Court of Justice in Wikwemikong, Ontario, on February 6, 2019.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the UCCM Anishnaabe Police at 1-888-377-7135 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.