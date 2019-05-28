Six charged for trafficking in M’Chigeeng Drug Raid

Manitoulin Island – The UCCM Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit assisted by OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, OPP K9 Unit and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service executed a Controlled Drug and Substances (CDSA) Warrant on a residence on the M’Chigeeng First Nation during the evening hours of May 27th, 2019.

Officers searched the home in M’Chigeeng as part of an ongoing effort to combat the illegal drug trade on Manitoulin Island. Police seized cocaine and hydromorphone worth an estimated street value of $6,000.00 dollars and over $5,000.00 in cash. In addition police recovered a number of stolen items including stolen IPads from Manitoulin Secondary School.

The investigation has resulted in a total of 24 charges -12 charges under the CDSA and 12 charges under the Criminal Code.

1 Adult Male from Toronto

1 Adult Male from Little Current

2 Adult Males from M’Chigeeng First Nation

2 Adult Females from M’Chigeeng First Nation

All arrests took place without incident and parties have been since released from police custody pending a court appearance on July 3rd, 2019 in Gore Bay. At this time police are not able to release any names until charges have been formally filed with the court. Police Chief Rodney Nahwegahbow said “The issue of illicit drugs in our communities is not new but the resulting enforcement action that comes from the public support also makes way for a new collaborative approach which is what we strive for. We need to deal with issues of addictions and victimization not only with the help of other police services but with the assistance of health care and other service providers.”