Six Charged for trafficking in M’Chigeeng Drug Raid

Manitoulin Island – The UCCM Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit assisted by OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, OPP K9 Unit and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service executed a Controlled Drug and Substances (CDSA) Warrant on a residence on the M’Chigeeng First Nation during the evening hours of May 27th, 2019.

Officers searched the home in M’Chigeeng as part of an ongoing effort to combat the illegal drug trade on Manitoulin Island. Police seized cocaine and hydromorphone worth an estimated street value of $6,000.00 dollars and over $5,000.00 in cash. In addition police recovered a number of stolen items including stolen iPads from Manitoulin Secondary School.

The investigation has resulted in a total of 24 charges

1 Adult Male 34 years from Toronto – Prince Almando Graham

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking cocaine – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking opioid (other than Heroin) – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of property Obtained by Crime over $5000. in Canada CC 354(1 )(a} x 2 counts

1 Adult Male 28 years from Little Current – Robert John Edwards

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking cocaine – CDSA5(2)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking opioid

(other than Heroin) – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of property Obtained by Crime over $5000. in Canada CC 354(1 )(a) x 2 counts

1 Adult Male 28 years from M’Chigeeng First Nation – Wilfred Andy Kenneth Taibossigai

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking cocaine – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking opioid (other than Heroin) – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of property Obtained by Crime over $5000. in Canada CC 354(1 )(a) x 2 counts

1 Adult Male 41 years from M’Chigeeng First Nation – Ivan John Fox

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking cocaine – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking opioid (other than Heroin) – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of property Obtained by Crime over $5000. in Canada CC 354(1 )(a) x 2 counts

1 Adult Female 47 years from M’Chigeeng First Nation – Tricia Theresa Beaudin

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking cocaine – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking opioid (other than Heroin) – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of property Obtained by Crime over $5000. in Canada CC 354(1 )(a) x 2 counts

1 Adult Female 29 years from M’Chigeeng First Nation – Stephanie Cooper

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking cocaine – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking opioid (other than Heroin) – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of property Obtained by Crime over $5000. in Canada CC 354(1 )(a) x 2 counts

All arrests took place without incident and parties have been since released from police custody pending a court appearance on July 3rd, 2019 in Gore Bay. At this time police are not able to release any names until charges have been formally filed with the court.

Police Chief Rodney Nahwegahbow said “The issue of illicit drugs in our communities is not new but the resulting enforcement action that comes from the public support also makes way for a new collaborative approach which is what we strive for. We need to deal with issues of addictions and victimization not only with the help of other police services but with the assistance of health care and other service providers.”