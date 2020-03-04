Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Manitoulin Island

Significant snowfall expected Thursday afternoon and evening.



A low pressure system will track south of the area on Thursday. Snow is expected to begin late Thursday morning and continue through Thursday night before coming to an end Friday morning.



Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm are possible with the highest amounts falling Thursday afternoon and evening.



At this time, there is some uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and associated snowfall amounts. Snowfall warnings may be required.

