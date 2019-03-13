Shirley Standen Kelly, 89, of Mars, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler. She was born November 19, 1929 in Mars and was the daughter of Calvin W. Standen M.D. and Freda Layton Standen. She married Ariel D. “Buzz” Kelly in New York City, N.Y. on June 8, 1959. Shirley was a 1947 graduate of Mars High School. She attended Grove City College and graduated with a B.A. degree in 1951 and received her Master of Education from the University of Pittsburgh in 1954. She taught English for 35 years at Mars High School and retired in 1986. She loved every minute of her teaching career. Reading and her dog, Autumn, were her main interests. She spent summers in Gore Bay at their cottage from 1961 until 2018. Shirley was a member of the Public School Employees’ Retirement System. She was a member of Mars Area Historical Society, Evans City Historical Society, Butler County Historical Society and was active in the Valencia Historical Society. She attended St. John Lutheran Church in Mars. Shirley is survived by her husband, A.D. “Buzz” Kelly and one sister, Beverlyanne Sacripant. She also leaves behind her two sisters-in-law, Dot (Merle) Kelly and Cyndi (Douglas Schnell). She was a special aunt to Yvonne (Steve Bland), Kathy (Rick Lavassaur), Debbie (David Doss), Beth (Jerry Parker), Gary (Suzanne) Kelly, Jeremy (Rhee) Schnell, Gabriel (Connie) Schnell, and many great-nephews and great-nieces. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers-in-law, Warren Sacripant DDS, Merle E. Kelly and Douglas Schnell; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Kelly. Friends and relatives were received from 10:30 am until the time of the service at 11 am on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 420 Beaver Street, Mars with Pastor Bob Zimmerman officiating. A luncheon was served after the service by the women of the church. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Inpatient Hospice, 115 Technology Drive, Butler, PA 16001 or to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

