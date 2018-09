Shirley Phyllis McDonald passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 10, 2018 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband Hayden (2009). Loving mother of Robert (Margaret) (both predeceased), Linda St. Jacques (Perry predeceased), Rendell (Linda), Barry (Anne) and Sandra McNamara (Brian). Special “Gram/Nana” of Heather and Danny (Sara), Mardy St. Jacques (Nicole), Natalie MacDonald (Ian), Jennifer Bie (Joel), Jeffery (Christine), Andrew (Lana), Emily, Jessica, Nathan, Brandon and Alicia. Doting great “Granny” of Hannah, Sophie, Brooke, Chelsea, Ava, Maggie, Emma, Jack, Payson, Avery, Michaela (predeceased), Aria, Isabella and Addilyn. Dear sister of Leone Mason (Richard) (both predeceased), Milanece “Ting” Oliver (Wilbert “PeeWee”), Delores Harper (predeceased), Ernest Harper (predeceased) (Sharon), Dewayne Harper (predeceased) (Eleanor), Ronald Harper (Carrolyn) and Bruce Harper (Lorna). Services were at Island Funeral Home, visitation was 2 pm -4 pm and 7 pm – 9 pm on Friday, September 14, 2018. Funeral Service was 2 pm Saturday September 15, 2018. Burial at Burpee Mills Cemetery Donations to Manitoulin Health Center Auxiliary.

- Advertisement -