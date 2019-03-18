SHIRLEY ANN MONTGOMERY (LITTLE)



Shirley Ann Montgomery passed peacefully at Seaforth Community Hospital, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Mrs. Shirley Ann (Little) Montgomery of Seaforth and formerly of Clinton in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Lyle Montgomery. Loving mother of Fay and Ken Rate of Seaforth. Dear grandmother of Lance Montgomery. Cherished great-grandmother of Lily Finnegan. Also missed by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Percy and Joanna Little, granddaughter Ashley Montgomery, sisters Freda, Pearl, and Mary, and by brothers Hughie, Allan, and Garnet. Friends will be received at the Falconer Funeral Homes, 153 High St., Clinton, on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6 pm -9 pm. Where the Funeral Service will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11 am. Spring Interment Clinton Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of Condolence for the Montgomery family may be placed at www.falconerfuneralhomes.com.

