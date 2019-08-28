Sheshegwaning woman shot dead; her partner faces murder charge

SHESHEGWANING – The community of Sheshegwaning is reeling this week after the news that a resident and young mother was fatally shot by her partner, a Sheshegwaning band member, Sunday morning.

On Sunday, August 25 at approximately 4:40 am, members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a disturbance at a residence on Shigniconing Road in Sheshegwaning First Nation.

Police located a 30-year-old female who had been fatally shot. The woman’s partner, and father of her children, 37-year-old Frank Tomaselli was arrested without incident.

Mr. Tomaselli has been charged with second degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC). He was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Monday, August 26.

The investigation is ongoing with members of UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, Manitoulin OPP, under the direction of Detective Inspector MaryLouise Kearns of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

On Monday evening, members of the Mnidoo Mnising First Nations Mental Wellness Crisis Response Team were on-hand at the Sheshegwaning community complex to provide grief counselling and mental health first aid to any community members who may have needed help. The band office also closed its doors starting Monday as the community comes together to heal from the tragedy.

One community member, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Expositor that the young woman and Mr. Tomaselli had several children together and were partners.

“The community is pretty shocked right now,” they said.

The woman is originally from Moose Factory, “but did call Sheshegwaning her home,” they added.

“Talia was quiet, very family-oriented,” they said of the victim. “Her kids were her life. She was kind, always smiling.”

“She was a stay at home mom, like I said her kids were her life,” they continued. “She always made sure the kids were at school on time, always there at end of day to take them home. She was a kind soul.”