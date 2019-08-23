Sheshegwaning woman finishes second in major national bodybuilding competition

TORONTO – An Ottawa area resident who is originally from the Sheshegwaning First Nation has fared very well at a major body building competition.

Celina Cada-Matasawagon competed in the recent 2019 Natural Canada Pro Qualifier body building competition on August 2.

“I went to nationals this year and came home with a second-place finish in fitness,” Ms. Cada-Matasawagon told the Recorder. She pointed out the competition was held in Toronto.

Ms. Cada-Matasawagon finished second in the Women’s Fitness class B division. “At this show they gave out pro cards in each division. This was through the Ontario Physique Alliance.”

She explained that to qualify for this competition, “you had to place in the top five at a regional show. I competed in September 2018 in Sudbury with my parents in attendance and finished in first place. This was my very first time competing in (body building) fitness.”

“Since I just moved into this category last summer I was very happy with my results (in Nationals),” Ms. Cada-Matasawagon told the Recorder. “I know I still have lots to learn and still need to work on my flexibility and be able to bring more skills to my routine. I was just happy to be able to incorporate my culture and hoop dance as part of my fitness routine. I basically had a dream that I brought to reality, but I still have lots of training and things to work on.”

“Since Nationals was only my second time competing I will be competing in the Ottawa (late this year) as I continue to build and develop my gymnastics skills,” added Ms. Cada-Matasawagon.