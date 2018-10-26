Sheshegwaning body builder wins 5 medals at competition

SUDBURY—Islander fitness-body builder Celina Cada-Matasawagon has once again fared extremely well at a body building competition. And for the first time ever, Ms. Cada-Matasawagon had her parents, Don and Carol Cada in the crowd at a recent competition held in Sudbury.

“I competed in the Northern Rock Natural Competition (held in Sudbury earlier this month),” Ms. Cada-Matasawagon told the Recorder. “Yeah it was great to have my parents in attendance. They’d never seen me compete in one of these competitions.”

Ms. Cada-Matasawagon, who is originally from Sheshegwaning First Nation (but now lives in Ottawa) told the Recorder, “I garnered five medals in the competition. I was first in the fitness division category, second in the grand masters figure event, third in masters figures, first in grand master bikini division and fifth in the masters bikini event.”

She garnered the most medals of any participant in the competition.