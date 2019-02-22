Sherry Forest rink wins Providence Bay ladies’ curling bonspiel

The Recorder

PROVIDENCE BAY—The Sherry Forest Gore Bay rink won the Providence Bay Curling Club annual ladies’ curling bonspiel held this past weekend.

The Forest rink, which included Nancy Head, Sue Whynott and Lori Carter, defeated the Beth Bond Little Current rink in the first event championship. The Bond rink included Cathy Case, Margo Bickell and Beth Dykalski.

For its efforts, the Forest rink was presented with the Brenda Campbell Memorial Trophy as first event champions.

The Beth McDermid rink won the second event. Her rink included Angela Johnston, Patti-Jo Woods and Leslie McDermid. The runner-up was the Ellen Holroyd rink, consisting of Jerri White, Judy MacKenzie and Linda Gray.

In the third event the Leila Thureson rink defeated the Mary-Lea Buchan in the final. The Thureson rink included Eleanor Tann, Sharon Stephens and Anne Runnalls. The Buchan rink included Carolyn Dearing and Lisa White.

There were a total of 16 rinks taking part in the annual ladies’ curling bonspiel.