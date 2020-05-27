SHELVA HARTLEY

Shelva Hartley of Toronto, and formerly of Spring Bay, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Etobicoke General Hospital in her 74th year. Beloved sister of Mary (Rick) Block, Helen (David) Kew, Gayle Dion, Ivan Hartley and Patty Watson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Stella (Lewis) Hartley, her sisters Donna Hartley and Shirley Hartley. Interment at Grimesthorpe Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.