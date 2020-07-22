Sheguiandah Cannabis Dispensary Burns

On July 21, 2020 at 11 :40 PM the N.E.M.I. Fire Department and the UCCM Police were dispatched to a fire on Sheguiandah First Nation. The cannabis dispensary known as the “The Red Market” was completely destroyed by the fire. The Ontario Fire Marshals office was called but did not attend to investigate the blaze.



The UCCM Police continue to investigate and the cause of the fire remains to be determined. If anyone in the public has any information regarding this fire they are encouraged to call the UCCM Police Service at 1888-377-7135 or if you want to remain anonymous call Sudbury Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)