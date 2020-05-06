Share a Smile

Jokes of the week

Henry said he went for a drive with his wife just to get out of the house for a change.

She was driving for about 10 minutes and she said, “It’s like we got the highway to ourselves, I haven’t seen a car so far.”

Henry replied, “Maybe there’s only three people on the highway: you, me and the officer with the radar gun, so slow down.”

Have you ever noticed that when you’re looking for something it’s always in the last place you look? If you keep looking, we could be related.

I’m so unorganized that when I’m looking for something the only way to find it is to look for something else.

Dave Draper

Little Current