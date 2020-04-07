Since we sadly will not be able to travel to the Island for Easter this year, we wanted to share a smile with Grandma and Papa Nancy and Grant Moggy in Tehkummah, and Great Papa and Great Grandma Reg and Noreen Leeson in South Baymouth.

Your grandson Emmet wanted you to know how much he misses you all the way from South River, Ontario and to share a few of the things he loves about visiting his Manitoulin Island family.

I love Grandma because she’s super nice and has lots of LEGO for me to play with.

I love Papa because he’s the best fisherman and makes the best fish dinner.

I love Great Grandma because she makes the best cookies and treats for us. And my brother Elliot says she makes the best buns ever!

I love Great Papa because he takes us for fun rides on his boat and he is very funny.

Wishing everyone a safe and Happy Easter. Hope to see you all soon!

Love Emmet Leeson Moggy and family, brother Elliot and Mom and Dad, Jennifer and Darren Moggy

South River, Ontario