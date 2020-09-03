Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Manitoulin Island

At 4:10 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.



Thunderstorms are crossing the area this afternoon.



Hazards: strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and nickle size hail.



Timing: 4:00 P.M. EDT until 6:00 P.M. EDT.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.



