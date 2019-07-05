Several Manitoulin track and field athletes qualify for Legion provincials

GORE BAY – Gore Bay track and field athlete Sophie Hietkamp, along with several other Manitoulin athletes, has qualified for the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) provincial championships.

Sophie Hietkamp, competing in the 15 and under category (at the RCL District H competition), finished first in the high jump (1.46 metres), first in the long jump (4.50 metres) and placed second in the triple jump (9.64 metres). She also finished fourth in the 200-metre race in a time of 29.12.

Maren Kasunich, 13, competed in the girls’ 15 and under division. She took top spot in the girls’ 2,000 metre run in a time of 7:21.18 (a new record), placed third in the 1,200 metre run and seventh in the triple jump.

Mya Balfe placed first in the girls’ 11 and under triple jump (8.21 metres) and second in the 100-metre run in a time of 15.44. She was second in the girls’ 200 metre race (31.67), and sixth in the girls’ long jump.

Jordyn Holmes in the girls’ age 11 and under division took top spot in shot put (5.17 metres).

Brooke Gibeault took first in the girls’ 13 and under shot put (8.57 metres), took second place in the girls’ long jump and third in the 200-metre run. She came in fifth place in the 100-metre run.

Saraya Eshkawkogan, in the girls’ 13 and under division, placed first in the girls long jump with a jump of 3.99 metres, sixth in the 200-metre run and eighth in the 100-metre run.

Annie Balfe, in the girls’ 13 and under division, took fourth place in 200-metre run and third in the long jump.

Whittier Gauthier, in the girls’ 15 and under division, placed second in the high jump and sixth in the long jump. She was fourth in the triple jump.

Ava Assinewai, in the girls’ 15 and under division, finished second in the 300-metre run, third in the 800-metres and fourth in the 1,200-metre run and fifth in the girls’ high jump.

Kohyn Eshkawkogan, in the boys’ 11 and under division, took fourth place in the 100-metre run, fourth in the 200-metre race, fifth in the 1,200-metre run and fourth in the shot put.

Rylan Pennie was second in the boys’ 11 and under in the 1,200 metre run, third in the 300-metre run, eighth in the 100-metre and third in the 800-metre run.

Jack Carter, in the boys’ 11 and under division, placed first in the high jump with a jump of 1.19 metres and third in the triple jump.

Rhyis Arthurs, in the boys’ 13 and under category, placed third in the 200-metre run, third in the 100-metre run and fourth in the long jump.

Brodie Pennie, in the boys’ 13 and under division, was first in the 300-metre run in a time of 50 seconds and first in the 1,200-metre run a time of 4:26.38. He was fifth in the triple jump.

Ryder Lockyer, 12, competing in the boys’ 13 and under category high jump placed second. He was seventh in the long jump.

Noah Holdmes placed third in the boys’ 13 and under division shot put.