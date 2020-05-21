Several guns stolen from season residence in Dawson Twp

(DAWSON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On May 19, 2020, officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter to a seasonal property in Dawson Township.

The investigation revealed that the residence was broken into and several items were stolen, including:

444 Marlin Lever Action Rifle;

Antique 32 Winchester Special Lever Action Rifle;

Gervan .22 Semi-Automatic Rifle with Clip;

Chainsaw;

Wood Splitter;

Three pellet guns;

Flat screen television;

Remote Control cars;

Helmets, riding gloves and goggles.

The thefts took place sometime between December 5, 2019 and May 15, 2020.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this break and enter should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.