Seven new cases confirmed by PHSD

April 3, 2020, 12:15 p.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting new COVID-19 cases in residents in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District).

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Age Gender Exposure category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #19 30s Male International travel Self-isolating 27/03/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #20 50s Female International travel Self-isolating 26/03/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #21 70s Female International travel



Close contact Self-isolating 28/03/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #22 50s Male International travel Self-isolating 30/03/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #23 60s Female International travel



Close contact Self-isolating 27/03/2020 Sudbury District Case #24 <19 Not specified Close contact Self-isolating 31/03/2020 Greater Sudbury Case #25 40s Female Close contact Self-isolating 01/04/2020 Greater Sudbury

Travel information:

For anyone who travelled in the last 14 days, visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website for daily for updates on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.

In addition, Public Health updated its online reporting today to indicate that two patients who previously tested positive are now considered “resolved” according to current public health criteria.

