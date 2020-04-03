Seven new cases confirmed by PHSD

April 3, 2020, 12:15 p.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting new COVID-19 cases in residents in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District).
Details of confirmed case(s)
|Case number
|Age
|Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested (dd/mm/yy)
|Area
|Case #19
|30s
|Male
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|27/03/2020
|Greater Sudbury
|Case #20
|50s
|Female
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|26/03/2020
|Greater Sudbury
|Case #21
|70s
|Female
|International travel
Close contact
|Self-isolating
|28/03/2020
|Greater Sudbury
|Case #22
|50s
|Male
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|30/03/2020
|Greater Sudbury
|Case #23
|60s
|Female
|International travel
Close contact
|Self-isolating
|27/03/2020
|Sudbury District
|Case #24
|<19
|Not specified
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|31/03/2020
|Greater Sudbury
|Case #25
|40s
|Female
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|01/04/2020
|Greater Sudbury
Travel information:
- For anyone who travelled in the last 14 days, visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website for daily for updates on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.
In addition, Public Health updated its online reporting today to indicate that two patients who previously tested positive are now considered “resolved” according to current public health criteria.
Updates about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) for Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online as new developments arise.
Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 for more information or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).
Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.