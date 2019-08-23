Seniors’ golf tournament boasts 26 teams

GORDON – A total of 26-two person teams took part in the annual seniors open golf tournament held at the Manitoulin Golf Club on Wednesday, August 14. This included 15 men’s teams, nine mixed teams and two ladies teams.

“I would like to thank everyone for coming out today to play in this annual tournament,” said Myrna Thomas, clubhouse manager of Manitoulin Golf Club at the awards ceremony, held after a fabulous turkey dinner that was enjoyed by all participants.

“I hope everyone had a good day,” said Ms. Thomas, noting that with no one winning the ladies closest to the pin contest, the $30 prize will go toward the health care system on Manitoulin Island, through the Maple Ridge Memorial Golf Tournament Fundraiser, being held this upcoming Saturday.

In the ladies division, posting a scramble format 18 hole winning score, was the Allison Idle and Mary-Lea Buchan team with 87. Taking first place in the mixed division was the team of Peter and Angie Kennedy with a score of 69. In the men’s division, taking top spot was the Jack Maskell and Brian Bainborough team with an 18 hole score of 67 (five under par).

Pam Cowan won the prize for ladies longest drive, while Murray MacDonald was the winner on the men’s side. The prize for shot closest to the pin for the men’s division was won by Cam McLeod and the prize for shot closest to the beer box was won by Keith Rogerson.

“Again, thank you to everyone for coming out today to play, and to our staff for putting on a good day for everyone,” added Ms. Thomas.

Through donations and prize money being returned during the event, a total of $337.50 was raised for the Manitoulin health system through the tournament.